Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 168,565 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of OneMain worth $68,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 151,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

