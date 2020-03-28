Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,922,884 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.14% of Equitrans Midstream worth $72,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 297.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 908,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 679,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,764 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 42.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

In related news, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

