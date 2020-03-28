Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Eastgroup Properties worth $68,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE EGP opened at $104.99 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

