Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of National Instruments worth $67,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $13,762,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

