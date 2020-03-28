Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 106,185 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $75,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after buying an additional 861,296 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after buying an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.