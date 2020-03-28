Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 127,886 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.64% of Timken worth $69,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Timken by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Timken by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Timken by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Timken by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

