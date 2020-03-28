Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 158,292 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Carvana worth $70,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra cut Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.