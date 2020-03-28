Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,515 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.92% of Cheesecake Factory worth $67,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $16.18 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $727.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

