Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 182,894 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.34% of Penn National Gaming worth $69,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

