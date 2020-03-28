Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,906 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $65,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

