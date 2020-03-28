Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,310 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $69,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,578,000 after purchasing an additional 599,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $27.33 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

