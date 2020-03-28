Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 362,095 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Rollins worth $66,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4,291.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 354,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rollins by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 338,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 268,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.