Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,702 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Portland General Electric worth $72,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,935,000 after buying an additional 349,284 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

