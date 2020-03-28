Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,985 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.21% of EnerSys worth $70,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in EnerSys by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Sidoti decreased their target price on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

