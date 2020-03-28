Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 638,167 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 638,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.53% of Covanta worth $68,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 450.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

