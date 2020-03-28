Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,178 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $65,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,736.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,686,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $155.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.