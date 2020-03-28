Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,219 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $70,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $177.57 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average is $226.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,017,360 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

