Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 66,937 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of Life Storage worth $70,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

LSI opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

