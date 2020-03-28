Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,653 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Five Below worth $71,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 507,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 84,242 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after buying an additional 239,224 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 53,284 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

