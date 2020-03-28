Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of WP Carey worth $65,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

