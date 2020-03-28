BANKEX (BKX) Trading Up 112.7% Over Last 7 Days

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $886,649.17 and $6,828.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded up 112.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.04926447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003609 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,250,895 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Simex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

