Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,124 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

