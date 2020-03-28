Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,815 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 165,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

