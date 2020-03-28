Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,994,000 after buying an additional 144,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,655,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,374,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $95.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

