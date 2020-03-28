Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,618 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Finance Trust worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $768.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

