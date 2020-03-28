Barber Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $34,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,171,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,203,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,346,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,027,000.

SPAB stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

