Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $216.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

