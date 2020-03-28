Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $21.68 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $53.65 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

