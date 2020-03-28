Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31,760.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

