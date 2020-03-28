Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAC. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

