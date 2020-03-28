Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,987 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $21.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

