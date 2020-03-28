Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $113.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.