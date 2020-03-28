Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 10.49% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

SHE stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

