Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,837 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 10.89% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38,537.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $71.98 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.