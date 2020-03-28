Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPGE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,245,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2,796.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

