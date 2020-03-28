Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,876 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

