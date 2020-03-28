Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,590 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,590 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

