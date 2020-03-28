Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,392 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of SPYD opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

