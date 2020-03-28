Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,880 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,457,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

