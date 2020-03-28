Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of BSET opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

