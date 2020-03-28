Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 27th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSET. ValuEngine cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.91.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

