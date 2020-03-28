Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,344,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 27th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.79. 4,446,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,819. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

