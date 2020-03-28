BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 27th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBAR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 764,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,878. The firm has a market cap of $473.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. BBVA Banco Frances has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. Equities research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

