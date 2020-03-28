Beacon Price Tops $0.0759 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $91,726.45 and approximately $298.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,340,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,208,437 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

