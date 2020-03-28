Beaxy Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4,318.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,609,528 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

