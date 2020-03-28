Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,404,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 27th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 892,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

