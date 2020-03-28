Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Becton Dickinson and worth $87,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.45 and a 200 day moving average of $256.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

