Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $29,279.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 220,412,522 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

