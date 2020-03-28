Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Beigene worth $35,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Beigene stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

