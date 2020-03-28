BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,534,800 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 27th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $106,450,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $65,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,225,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,471,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 506,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,065. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.